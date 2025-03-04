DVMRP is a distance vector routing protocol. DVMRP routing information is carried inside of IGMP (IP protocol 2) packets. The protocol is based on forwarding packets: the router generates a routing table with the multicast group of which it has knowledge with corresponding distances. DVMRP operates via a reverse path flooding technique, sending a copy of a received packet out through each interface except the one at which the packet arrived.
Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol
This message requests routes to some destination(s)
This message requests entire routing table
This message provides non-membership report(s)
This message cancels previous non-membership report(s)
This message provides routes to some destination(s)