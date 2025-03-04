DVMRPv3 Server Test Suite Data Sheet
DVMRPv3 Server Test Suite
Server

DVMRP is a distance vector routing protocol. DVMRP routing information is carried inside of IGMP (IP protocol 2) packets. The protocol is based on forwarding packets: the router generates a routing table with the multicast group of which it has knowledge with corresponding distances. DVMRP operates via a reverse path flooding technique, sending a copy of a received packet out through each interface except the one at which the packet arrived.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
draft-ietf-idmr-dvmrp-v3-11
Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol
Obsoletes RFC1075

Tool-specific information

Tested DVMRP v3 Packets
Packet Type
DVMRP Probe

For neighbor discovery

DVMRP Report

For route exchange

DVMRP Prune

For pruning multicast delivery trees

DVMRP Graft

For grafting multicast delivery trees

DVMRP Graft Ack

For acknowledging graft messages

DVMRP Ask Neighbors 2

For requesting neighbor list

DVMRP Neighbors 2

For responding with neighbor list

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
