Test Suite: DVMRPv3 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

DVMRP is a distance vector routing protocol. DVMRP routing information is carried inside of IGMP (IP protocol 2) packets. The protocol is based on forwarding packets: the router generates a routing table with the multicast group of which it has knowledge with corresponding distances. DVMRP operates via a reverse path flooding technique, sending a copy of a received packet out through each interface except the one at which the packet arrived.