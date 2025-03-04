E1AP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
E1AP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

E1 Application protocol (E1AP) provides the signalling service between the gNB-CU-CP and the gNB-CU-UP of a gNB within an NG-RAN, or between the gNB-CU-CP and the gNB-CU-UP of an en-gNB within an E-UTRAN. The services provided by the E1AP are divided to UE-associated and non UE-associated. The UE-associated services are related to one UE and the non UE-associated services are related to the E1 interface. The E1AP is transferred over SCTP. The E1AP protocol is defined in TS 38.463. The E1AP Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious gNB-CU-UP that sends exceptional messages to the tested entity which is gNB-CU-CP.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
3GPP TS 37.483
5G; NG-RAN; E1 Application Protocol (E1AP)
Supported release 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Notes
E1

Test suite acts as gNB-CU-UP to test gNB-CU-CP

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Reset
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.1
Error Indication
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.2
GNB-CU-UP E1 Setup Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.3
GNB-CU-UP Configuration Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.5
E1 Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.7
GNB-CU-UP Status Indication
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.8
Resource Status Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.9
Resource Status Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.10
Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.1
Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.2
Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.3
Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.4
Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.5
Bearer Context Inactivity Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.6
DL Data Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.7
Data Usage Report
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.8
GNB-CU-UP Counter Check
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.9
UL Data Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.10
MR-DC Data Usage Report
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.11
Early Forwarding SN Transfer
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.12
Cell Traffic Trace
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.4.3
IAB UP TNL Address Update Acknowledge
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.1
IAB UP TNL Address Update Failure
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.1
BC Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.1
BC Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.2
BC Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.3
BC Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.5
BC Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.4
MC Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.1
MC Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.2
MC Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.3
MC Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.4
MC Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.5
MC Bearer Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.6
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
