3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.1
Error Indication
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.2
GNB-CU-UP E1 Setup Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.3
GNB-CU-UP Configuration Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.5
E1 Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.7
GNB-CU-UP Status Indication
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.8
Resource Status Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.9
Resource Status Update
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.2.10
Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.1
Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.2
Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.3
Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.4
Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.5
Bearer Context Inactivity Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.6
DL Data Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.7
Data Usage Report
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.8
GNB-CU-UP Counter Check
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.9
UL Data Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.10
MR-DC Data Usage Report
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.11
Early Forwarding SN Transfer
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.3.12
Cell Traffic Trace
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.4.3
IAB UP TNL Address Update Acknowledge
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.1
IAB UP TNL Address Update Failure
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.5.1
BC Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.1
BC Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.2
BC Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.3
BC Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.5
BC Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.1.4
MC Bearer Context Setup Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.1
MC Bearer Context Modification Response
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.2
MC Bearer Context Modification Required
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.3
MC Bearer Context Release Complete
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.4
MC Bearer Context Release Request
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.5
MC Bearer Notification
3GPP TS 37.483
Chapter 8.6.2.6