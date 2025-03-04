EAPoL Server Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of EAP Authenticator over LAN. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
802-1x-20004
802.1X Local and metropolitan area networks Port-Based Network Access Control
RFC 2759
Microsoft PPP CHAP Extensions, Version 2
RFC 3748
Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)
RFC 4346
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.1
Client Hello and Alert message are only ones from this specification.