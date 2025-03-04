EAP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
EAP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

EAPoL Server Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of EAP Authenticator over LAN. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
802-1x-20004
802.1X Local and metropolitan area networks Port-Based Network Access Control
RFC 2759
Microsoft PPP CHAP Extensions, Version 2
RFC 3748
Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)
RFC 4346
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.1
Client Hello and Alert message are only ones from this specification.
RFC 5216
The EAP-TLS Authentication Protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested Authentication
Specifications
Notes
MD5
RFC 3748
GTC
RFC 3748
MSCHAPv2
RFC 2759
LEAP
propietary
EAP-TLS
RFC 5216, RFC 4346
Only client hello is supported
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
