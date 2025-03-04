Ethernet Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Ethernet Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Ethernet is a common media used for Local Area Networks (LANs). This test suite can be used to test nodes implementing Ethernet MAC for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
EDSA-401

ISA Security Compliance Institute - Embedded Device Security Assurance - Testing the robustness of implementations of two common "Ethernet" protocols - Version 2.01

IEEE802.3

LAN/MAN CSMA/CD Access Method

IEEE802.2

Logical Link Control

IEEE802.1Q

IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks - Media Access Control (MAC) Bridges and Virtual Bridge Local Area Networks

IEEE802.1Qbb

IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks - Media Access Control (MAC) Bridges and Virtual Bridge Local Area Networks - Amendment 17: Priority-based Flow Control

IEEE802.1ad

Amendment to IEEE 802.1Q-2005. IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Virtual Bridged Local Area Networks - Amendment 4: Provider Bridges

IEEE802

IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks: Overview and Architecture

RFC894

A Standard for the Transmission of IP Datagrams over Ethernet Networks

RFC1042

A Standard for the Transmission of IP Datagrams over IEEE 802 Networks

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Ethernet MAC Frame
IEEE802.3
Ethernet Control Frame
IEEE802.3
VLAN Tag
IEEE802.1Q
Provider Bridge VLAN Tag
IEEE802.1ad
LLC/SNAP
IEEE802.2, IEEE802
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
