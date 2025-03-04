SDK Express Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SDK Express Test Suite
Direction:
Client/Server

SDK Express is a test suite, that is used to create and edit test configurations to test robustness of proprietary or unsupported protocols by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed data. Configurations can be created by importing them from capture files (pcap) with SDK Express Suite Wizard. You can convert SDK Express test configurations to Defensics SDK projects with the SDK Express Configuration conversion wizard. This enables a smooth transition from SDK Express test suite usage to Defensics SDK usage. The SDK Express test suite supports rules, which add dynamic functionality to a test configuration.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
-
No supported specifications
SDK Express Test Suite is used for testing proprietary or unsupported protocols.

Tool-specific information

Supported transport layers
Notes
TCP

TLS

No support for TLS decryption in SDK Express Suite Wizard.

UDP

SCTP

Requires Linux

Ethernet

Supported features
Notes
Internal configuration editor

External editor support

SDK Express Suite Wizard

Import tool for configurations

SDK Express Configuration conversion Wizard

Tool for converting SDK express test configurations to Defensics SDK projects

Supported dynamic behaviour (rules)
Notes
Supported algorithm
Base64
Encodes and decodes data using base64 algorithm.
Checksum
Calculates checksums with different algorithms.
crc8, crc16, crc32, crc32c, ip, adler32
Copy
Copies data from one model location to another.
Correlation
Creates correlations between fields in a message.
Count
Calculates element counts in a message.
Hide
Hides model sections from the anomalization engine.
Length
Calculates length values over model fields.
MD5
Calculates MD5 hashes over model fields.
MD5
Offset
Calculates offset values between model fields.
Padding
Pads target element to a multiple of defined bits.
Random
Adds random values to model fields.
Sequence number
Adds incrementing sequence number to a model.
SHA1 (SHA-1)
Calculates SHA1 hashes over model fields.
SHA1
SHA256 (SHA-2)
Calculates SHA256 hashes over model fields.
SHA256
Sleep
Adds delay before sent messages.
Time
Adds timestamps to message fields.
Verify
Verifies that a received message has the correct value in a field.
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
