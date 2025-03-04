Test Suite: SDK Express Test Suite

SDK Express is a test suite, that is used to create and edit test configurations to test robustness of proprietary or unsupported protocols by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed data. Configurations can be created by importing them from capture files (pcap) with SDK Express Suite Wizard. You can convert SDK Express test configurations to Defensics SDK projects with the SDK Express Configuration conversion wizard. This enables a smooth transition from SDK Express test suite usage to Defensics SDK usage. The SDK Express test suite supports rules, which add dynamic functionality to a test configuration.