Test Suite: F1AP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

F1AP provides the signalling service between a gNB-CU and a gNB-DU of a gNB within an NG-RAN, or between a gNB-CU and a gNB-DU of an en-gNB within an E-UTRAN. The services provided by the F1AP are divided into UE-associated and non UE-associated. The UE-associated services are related to one UE and the non UE-associated services are related to the F1 interface. The F1AP is transfered over SCTP. The F1AP protocol is defined in TS 38.473.