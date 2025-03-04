Reset
3GPP TS 38.473
Reset Procedure Initiated from the gNB-DU
Error Indication
Error Indication Procedure Initiated from the gNB-DU
F1 Setup Request
GNB-DU Configuration Update
GNB-DU Status Indication
F1 Removal Request
F1 Removal Procedure Initiated from the gNB-DU
Resource Status Response
Resource Status Update
DU-CU TA Information Transfer
RACH Indication
UE Context Setup Response
UE Context Release Request
UE Context Release Complete
UE Context Modification Response
UE Context Modification Required
UE Inactivity Notification
DU-CU Cell Switch Notification
Initial UL RRC Message Transfer
UL RRC Message Transfer
PWS Restart Indication
PWS Failure Indication
Cell Traffic Trace
DU-CU Radio Information Transfer
BAP Mapping Configuration Acknowledge
GNB-DU Resource Configuration Acknowledge
IAB TNL Address Response
IAB UP Configuration Update Response
Mobile IAB F1 Setup Outcome Notification
Reference Time Information Report
Positioning Assistance Information Feedback
Positioning Measurement Response
Positioning Measurement Report
Positioning Measurement Failure Indication
TRP Information Response
Positioning Information Response
Positioning Activation Response
E-CID Measurement Initiation Response
E-CID Measurement Failure Indication
E-CID Measurement Report
Positioning Information Update
PRS Configuration Exchange Response
Measurement Preconfiguration Confirm
Broadcast Context Setup Response
Broadcast Context Release Request
Broadcast Context Modification Response
Multicast Context Setup Response
Multicast Context Release Request
Multicast Context Modification Response
Multicast Distribution Setup Request
Multicast Distribution Release Command
Multicast Context Notification Indication
Multicast Common Configuration Response
Broadcast Transport Resource Request
PDC Measurement Initiation Response
PDC Measurement Report
PDC Measurement Failure Indication
QoE Information Transfer Control
Timing Synchronisation Status Response
Timing Synchronisation Status Report
