FCoE Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FCoE Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) is a mapping of Fibre Channel (FC) frames over Ethernet networks. This test suite can be used to test FCoE implementations for robustness and reliability problems related to FIP, FCoE login, name server and data operations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
FC-BB-5

Fibre Channel Backbone - 5

FC-BB-6

Fibre Channel Backbone - 6

FC-FS-3

Fibre Channel Framing and Signaling - 3

FC-GS-6

Fibre Channel Generic Services - 6

FC-LS-3

Fibre Channel Link Services - 3

FC-SW-5

Fibre Channel Switch Fabric - 5

FC-SW-6

Fibre Channel Switch Fabric - 6

RFC3643

Fibre Channel (FC) Frame Encapsulation

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over Ethernet (FC-BB_E)
FC-BB-6
Transport over Ethernet (FC-BB_IP)
FC-BB-6
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
