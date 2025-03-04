FIX Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FIX Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Financial Information eXchange Protocol (FIX) is a protocol for the communication of trade-related messages. It is used widely in the financial services community. Since the proper functioning of the FIX protocol is vital to modern order management and trading systems, the dependability of FIX implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test FIX server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
FIX-5.0_SP2_VOL-1

FIX 5.0 Service Pack 2 Specification - Volume 1

FIX-5.0_SP2_VOL-4

FIX 5.0 Service Pack 2 Specification - Volume 4

FIX-Transport_1.1

FIX Session Protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Logon - logout
Heartbeat
Includes non-anomalized logon and logout
Limit order
Includes non-anomalized logon and logout

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
RFC793
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
