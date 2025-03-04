Test Suite: FIX Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Financial Information eXchange Protocol (FIX) is a protocol for the communication of trade-related messages. It is used widely in the financial services community. Since the proper functioning of the FIX protocol is vital to modern order management and trading systems, the dependability of FIX implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test FIX server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.