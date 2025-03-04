Test Suite: gRPC Test Suite

Direction: Server

The gRPC (gRPC Remote Procedure Calls) is a RPC protocol built on top of HTTP/2 transport. The main use case for gRPC is to provide a cross-platform framework for building communication between network nodes. gRPC uses Protobuf as the interface definition language. The gRPC Test Suite can be used for testing robustness of server applications using gRPC as communication method and also gRPC server implementations.