GTP Prime Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
GTP Prime Test Suite
Direction:
Server/Client

GTP prime (GTP') is a protocol for carrying charging data from the Charging Data Function (CDF) to the Charging Gateway Function (CGF). The protocol is used in the Ga interface. The GTP Prime Test Suite has been designed to act as malicious enpoint which sends exceptional requests/responses to the tested entity. The test suite acts as either CDF or CGF depending on the tested endpoint. The GTP Prime Test Suite can be used to relay CDR data to the CGF. This enables a test setup, where test-cases created by some other test case source, for example Universal ASN.1 BER Fuzzer, can be relayed to the SUT over the GTP prime protocol. The GTP Prime Test Suite itself does not test CDR layer.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 32.295
Telecommunication management; Charging management; Charging Data Record (CDR) transfer
Rel-15

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
GTP' Data Record Transfer Response

TS 32.295

GTP' Node Alive Request

TS 32.295

GTP' Redirection Request

TS 32.295

GTP' Echo Request

TS 32.295

GTP' Version Not Supported

TS 32.295

GTP' Data Record Transfer Request

TS 32.295

Feature
Description
GTP Prime CDR payload relay

Test suite can be used to relay GTP Prime CDR data.

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
