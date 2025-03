Test Suite: GTPv1 Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) is a tunneling protocol which is used in GPRS, UMTS, LTE and 5G network. It is divided in two separate protocols: GTP-C and GTP-U. GTP-C is used in GPRS core network for signaling between different network nodes. GTP-U is used for carrying user data. This Test Suite is used to send anomalous responses to the requests sent by the test target.