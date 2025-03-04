GTPv2-C Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
GTPv2-C Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

GTPv2-C Client Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious Evolved Packet Core (EPC) or 5G Core (5GC) entity that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported interfaces are: S3, S4, S5/S8, S10, S11, S16, S2a, S2b, Sm, S101, Sv and N26.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
3GPP TS 29.274 up to v15.3.0

3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Evolved General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C)

3GPP TS 29.276 up to v15.0.0

3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Optimized handover procedures and protocols between E-UTRAN access and cdma2000 HRPD Access

3GPP TS 29.280 up to v15.0.0

Evolved Packet System (EPS); 3GPP Sv interface (MME to MSC, and SGSN to MSC) for SRVCC

3GPP TS 23.003

Numbering, addressing and identification

3GPP TS 23.007

Restoration procedures

3GPP TS 23.203

Policy and charging control architecture; Stage 2

3GPP TS 23.246

Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Service (MBMS); Architecture and functional description

3GPP TS 23.402

Architecture enhancements for non-3GPP accesses

3GPP TS 24.007

Mobile radio interface signalling layer 3; General Aspects

3GPP TS 24.008

Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3

3GPP TS 24.301

Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) protocol for Evolved Packet System (EPS); Stage 3

3GPP TS 25.413

UTRAN Iu interface Radio Access Network Application Part (RANAP) signalling

3GPP TS 29.061

Interworking between the Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) supporting packet based services and Packet Data Networks (PDN)

3GPP TS 29.212

Policy and Charging Control (PCC); Reference points

3GPP TS 29.274

Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C); Stage 3

3GPP TS 29.275

Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) based Mobility and Tunnelling protocols; Stage 3

3GPP TS 32.251

Telecommunication Management; Charging Management; Packet Switched (PS) domain charging

3GPP TS 32.422

Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace; Trace control and configuration management

3GPP TS 32.423

Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace: Trace data definition and management

3GPP TS 36.413

Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP)

3GPP TS 44.018

Mobile radio interface layer 3 specification; Radio Resource Control Protocol

3GPP TS 48.008

Mobile Switching Centre - Base Station System (MSC-BSS) interface; Layer 3 specification

3GPP TS 48.018

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Base Station System (BSS) - Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN); BSS GPRS protocol (BSSGP)

RFC768

User Datagram Protocol

RFC1035

Domain Names - Implementation and Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Notes
S3 SGSN-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to SGSN.

S3 MME-SGSN

Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to MME.

S4 SGSN-SGW

Test suite acts as SGW and delivers test cases to SGSN.

S5/S8 SGW-PGW

Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to SGW.

S10 MME-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to another MME.

S11 MME-SGW

Test suite acts as SGW and delivers test cases to MME.

S16 SGSN-SGSN

Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to another SGSN.

S2a TWAN-PGW

Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to TWAN.

S2b ePDG-PGW

Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to ePDG.

Sm MBMSGW-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to MBMS GW.

Sv MME-MSC

Test suite acts as MSC and delivers test cases to MME.

Sv MSC-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to MSC.

S101 MME-HRPD

Test suite acts as HRPD and delivers test cases to MME.

S101 HRPD-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to HRPD.

N26 MME-AMF

Test suite acts as AMF and delivers test cases to MME.

N26 AMF-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to AMF.

Other

Any GTPv2-C implementation may be tested with Echo messages.

Tested message
Notes
Echo response

TS 29.274

Version not supported

TS 29.274

Identification response

TS 29.274

Context response

TS 29.274

Forward relocation response

TS 29.274

Forward relocation complete acknowledge

TS 29.274

Forward access context acknowledge

TS 29.274

Relocation cancel response

TS 29.274

Direct Transfer Response message

TS 29.276

Notification Response message

TS 29.276

Create session response

TS 29.274

Delete session response

TS 29.274

Modify bearer response

TS 29.274

Change notification response

TS 29.274

Resume acknowledge

TS 29.274

Modify bearer failure indication

TS 29.274

Delete bearer failure indication

TS 29.274

Bearer resource failure indication

TS 29.274

Delete PDN connection set response

TS 29.274

Suspend acknowledge

TS 29.274

Create forwarding tunnel response

TS 29.274

Create indirect data forwarding tunnel response

TS 29.274

Delete indirect data forwarding tunnel response

TS 29.274

Release access bearers response

TS 29.274

Modify access bearers response

TS 29.274

Create bearer request

TS 29.274

Update bearer request

TS 29.274

Delete bearer request

TS 29.274

Delete PDN connection set request

TS 29.274

PGW downlink triggering notification

TS 29.274

Downlink data notification

TS 29.274

PGW restart notification

TS 29.274

Stop paging indication

TS 29.274

Detach acknowledge

TS 29.274

Alert MME acknowledge

TS 29.274

UE activity acknowledge

TS 29.274

Update bearer complete

TS 29.274

Update PDN connection set response

TS 29.274

Update PDN connection set request

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Start Response

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Update Response

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Stop Response

TS 29.274

SRVCC PS to CS response

TS 29.280

SRVCC PS to CS cancel acknowledge

TS 29.280

SRVCC PS to CS complete notification

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS response

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS cancel acknowledge

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS complete notification

TS 29.280

Tested message element
Notes
Message header

TS 29.274 message header is covered

Information elements

All TS 29.274, TS 29.276 and TS 29.280 information elements and their contents are covered

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
