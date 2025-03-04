Test Suite: GTPv2-C Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

GTPv2-C Client Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious Evolved Packet Core (EPC) or 5G Core (5GC) entity that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported interfaces are: S3, S4, S5/S8, S10, S11, S16, S2a, S2b, Sm, S101, Sv and N26.