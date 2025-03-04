GTPv2-C Client Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious Evolved Packet Core (EPC) or 5G Core (5GC) entity that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported interfaces are: S3, S4, S5/S8, S10, S11, S16, S2a, S2b, Sm, S101, Sv and N26.
3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Evolved General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C)
3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Optimized handover procedures and protocols between E-UTRAN access and cdma2000 HRPD Access
Evolved Packet System (EPS); 3GPP Sv interface (MME to MSC, and SGSN to MSC) for SRVCC
Numbering, addressing and identification
Restoration procedures
Policy and charging control architecture; Stage 2
Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Service (MBMS); Architecture and functional description
Architecture enhancements for non-3GPP accesses
Mobile radio interface signalling layer 3; General Aspects
Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3
Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) protocol for Evolved Packet System (EPS); Stage 3
UTRAN Iu interface Radio Access Network Application Part (RANAP) signalling
Interworking between the Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) supporting packet based services and Packet Data Networks (PDN)
Policy and Charging Control (PCC); Reference points
Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C); Stage 3
Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) based Mobility and Tunnelling protocols; Stage 3
Telecommunication Management; Charging Management; Packet Switched (PS) domain charging
Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace; Trace control and configuration management
Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace: Trace data definition and management
Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP)
Mobile radio interface layer 3 specification; Radio Resource Control Protocol
Mobile Switching Centre - Base Station System (MSC-BSS) interface; Layer 3 specification
General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Base Station System (BSS) - Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN); BSS GPRS protocol (BSSGP)
User Datagram Protocol
Domain Names - Implementation and Specification
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to SGSN.
Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to MME.
Test suite acts as SGW and delivers test cases to SGSN.
Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to SGW.
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to another MME.
Test suite acts as SGW and delivers test cases to MME.
Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to another SGSN.
Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to TWAN.
Test suite acts as PGW and delivers test cases to ePDG.
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to MBMS GW.
Test suite acts as MSC and delivers test cases to MME.
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to MSC.
Test suite acts as HRPD and delivers test cases to MME.
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to HRPD.
Test suite acts as AMF and delivers test cases to MME.
Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to AMF.
Any GTPv2-C implementation may be tested with Echo messages.
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.276
TS 29.276
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.274
TS 29.280
TS 29.280
TS 29.280
TS 29.280
TS 29.280
TS 29.280
TS 29.274 message header is covered
All TS 29.274, TS 29.276 and TS 29.280 information elements and their contents are covered