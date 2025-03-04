GTPv2-C Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
GTPv2-C Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

GTPv2-C Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious Evolved Packet Core (EPC) or 5G Core (5GC) entity that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported interfaces are: S3, S4, S5/S8, S10, S11, S16, S2a, S2b, Sm, S101, Sv and N26.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
3GPP TS 29.274 up to v15.3.0

3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Evolved General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C)

3GPP TS 29.276 up to v15.0.0

3GPP Evolved Packet System (EPS); Optimized handover procedures and protocols between E-UTRAN access and cdma2000 HRPD Access

3GPP TS 29.280 up to v15.0.0

Evolved Packet System (EPS); 3GPP Sv interface (MME to MSC, and SGSN to MSC) for SRVCC

3GPP TS 23.003

Numbering, addressing and identification

3GPP TS 23.007

Restoration procedures

3GPP TS 23.203

Policy and charging control architecture; Stage 2

3GPP TS 23.246

Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Service (MBMS); Architecture and functional description

3GPP TS 23.402

Architecture enhancements for non-3GPP accesses

3GPP TS 24.007

Mobile radio interface signalling layer 3; General Aspects

3GPP TS 24.008

Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3

3GPP TS 24.301

Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) protocol for Evolved Packet System (EPS); Stage 3

3GPP TS 25.413

UTRAN Iu interface Radio Access Network Application Part (RANAP) signalling

3GPP TS 29.061

Interworking between the Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) supporting packet based services and Packet Data Networks (PDN)

3GPP TS 29.212

Policy and Charging Control (PCC); Reference points

3GPP TS 29.274

Tunnelling Protocol for Control plane (GTPv2-C); Stage 3

3GPP TS 29.275

Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) based Mobility and Tunnelling protocols; Stage 3

3GPP TS 32.251

Telecommunication Management; Charging Management; Packet Switched (PS) domain charging

3GPP TS 32.422

Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace; Trace control and configuration management

3GPP TS 32.423

Telecommunication management; Subscriber and equipment trace: Trace data definition and management

3GPP TS 36.413

Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP)

3GPP TS 44.018

Mobile radio interface layer 3 specification; Radio Resource Control Protocol

3GPP TS 48.008

Mobile Switching Centre - Base Station System (MSC-BSS) interface; Layer 3 specification

3GPP TS 48.018

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS); Base Station System (BSS) - Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN); BSS GPRS protocol (BSSGP)

RFC768

User Datagram Protocol

RFC1035

Domain Names - Implementation and Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Notes
S3 SGSN-MME

Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to MME.

S3 MME-SGSN

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to SGSN.

S4 SGSN-SGW

Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to SGW.

S5/S8 SGW-PGW

Test suite acts as SGW and delivers test cases to PGW.

S10 MME-MME

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to another MME.

S11 MME-SGW

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to SGW.

S16 SGSN-SGSN

Test suite acts as SGSN and delivers test cases to another SGSN.

S2a TWAN-PGW

Test suite acts as TWAN and delivers test cases to PGW.

S2b ePDG-PGW

Test suite acts as ePDG and delivers test cases to PGW.

Sm MBMSGW-MME

Test suite acts as MBMS GW and delivers test cases to MME.

Sv MME-MSC

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to MSC.

Sv MSC-MME

Test suite acts as MSC and delivers test cases to MME.

S101 MME-HRPD

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to HRPD.

S101 HRPD-MME

Test suite acts as HRPD and delivers test cases to MME.

N26 AMF-MME

Test suite acts as AMF and delivers test cases to MME.

N26 MME-AMF

Test suite acts as MME and delivers test cases to AMF.

Other

Any GTPv2-C implementation may be tested with Echo messages.

Tested message
Notes
Echo request

TS 29.274

Version not supported

TS 29.274

Identification request

TS 29.274

Context request

TS 29.274

Context acknowledge

TS 29.274

Forward relocation request

TS 29.274

Forward relocation complete notification

TS 29.274

Forward access context notification

TS 29.274

Relocation cancel request

TS 29.274

Configuration transfer tunnel

TS 29.274

RAN information relay

TS 29.274

Direct Transfer Request message

TS 29.276

Notification Request message

TS 29.276

Create session request

TS 29.274

Delete session request

TS 29.274

Modify bearer request

TS 29.274

Change notification request

TS 29.274

Resume notification

TS 29.274

Modify bearer command

TS 29.274

Delete bearer command

TS 29.274

Bearer resource command

TS 29.274

Create bearer response

TS 29.274

Update bearer response

TS 29.274

Delete bearer response

TS 29.274

Delete PDN connection set request

TS 29.274

Delete PDN connection set response

TS 29.274

Suspend notification

TS 29.274

Create forwarding tunnel request

TS 29.274

Create indirect data forwarding tunnel request

TS 29.274

Delete indirect data forwarding tunnel request

TS 29.274

Release access bearers request

TS 29.274

Modify access bearers request

TS 29.274

Downlink data notification failure indication

TS 29.274

Trace session activation

TS 29.274

Trace session deactivation

TS 29.274

PGW downlink triggering acknowledge

TS 29.274

Downlink data notification acknowledge

TS 29.274

PGW restart notification acknowledge

TS 29.274

Detach notification

TS 29.274

Alert MME notification

TS 29.274

UE activity notification

TS 29.274

CS paging indication

TS 29.274

ISR status indication

TS 29.274

Update PDN connection set request

TS 29.274

Update PDN connection set response

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Start Request

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Update Request

TS 29.274

MBMS Session Stop Request

TS 29.274

Remote UE Report Notification

TS 29.274

Remote UE Report Acknowledge

TS 29.274

UE Registration Query Request

TS 29.274

UE Registration Query Response

TS 29.274

SRVCC PS to CS request

TS 29.280

SRVCC PS to CS cancel notification

TS 29.280

SRVCC PS to CS complete acknowledge

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS request

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS cancel notification

TS 29.280

SRVCC CS to PS complete acknowledge

TS 29.280

Tested message element
Notes
Message header

TS 29.274 message header is covered

Information elements

All TS 29.274, TS 29.276 and TS 29.280 information elements and their contents are covered

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
