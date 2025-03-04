H264 File Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
H264 File Test Suite
Direction:
Not applicable

H264 is currently one of the most commonly used standards for high definition video compression. H264 File Test Suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations capable of parsing H264 byte stream files.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
ISO/IEC 14496-10:2014

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding

ISO/IEC 14496-10:2014/Amd.1: 2015

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding, AMENDMENT 1: Multi-Resolution frame compatible stereoscopic video with depth maps, additional supplemental enhancement information and video usability information

ISO/IEC 14496-10:2014/Amd.3: 2016

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding, AMENDMENT 3: Additional supplemental enhancement information

Tool-specific information

Tested NAL units
Notes
Coded slice of a non-IDR picture

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice data partition A

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice data partition B

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice data partition C

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice of an IDR picture

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Supplemental enhancement information

Sequence parameter set

Picture parameter set

Access unit delimiter

End of sequence

End of stream

Filler data

Sequence parameter set extension

Prefix NAL unit

Subset sequence parameter set

Depth parameter set

Coded slice of an auxiliary coded picture without partitioning

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice extension

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Coded slice extension for a depth view component or a 3D-AVC texture view

Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved