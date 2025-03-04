H264 is currently one of the most commonly used standards for high definition video compression. H264 RTP Test Suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations capable of receiving H264 RTP packet streams. The test suite uses ISO/IEC 14496-10 Annex B compatible files as input for generating the test cases.
Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding
Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding, AMENDMENT 1: Multi-Resolution frame compatible stereoscopic video with depth maps, additional supplemental enhancement information and video usability information
Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 10: Advanced Video Coding, AMENDMENT 3: Additional supplemental enhancement information
RTP Payload Format for H.264 Video
Slice headers tested normally. Slice data tested via mutation fuzzing.
