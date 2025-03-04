H.323 Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
H.323 Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

With the H.323 Client Test Suite, you can proactively eliminate robustness flaws from your critical VoIP devices and infrastructure. This saves development and maintenance costs, produces more stable systems, and enhances your product and corporate image. The H.323 Client Test Suite is essential for anyone who develops VoIP implementations or depends on the robust functioning of VoIP services. H.323 is an umbrella recommendation from the ITU-T. It defines the protocols to provide audiovisual communication sessions on any packet network. It is a part of the H.32x series of protocols which also address communications over ISDN, PSTN or SS7. H.323 is commonly used in Voice over IP (VoIP, Internet Telephony, or IP Telephony) and IP-based videoconferencing.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
H.225.0
Call signalling protocols and media stream packetization
H.245
Control protocol for multimedia communication
H.323
Packet-based multimedia communications systems
Q.850
Cause and location in the Digital Subscriber Signalling System No. 1
Q.931
ISDN user-network interface layer 3 basic call control
RFC1006
ISO Transport Service on top of the TCP Version 3

Tool-specific information

Supported features

Slow connect / Slow Start procedure

Fast connect / Fast Start procedure

H.245 Tunnelling

Gatekeeper registration and calls with a gatekeeper

Tested H.225.0 messages

Call Proceeding

Alerting

Connect

Release Complete

Facility

Tested H.225.0 RAS messages

Gatekeeper Confirm

Registration Confirm

Admission Confirm

Disengage Confirm

Gatekeeper Reject

Registration Reject

Admission Reject

Disengage Reject

Tested H.245 messages

TerminalCapabilitySet

TerminalCapabilitySetAck

TerminalCapabilitySetReject

MasterSlaveDetermination

MasterSlaveDeterminationAck

MasterSlaveDeterminationReject

OpenLogicalChannel

OpenLogicalChannelAck

OpenLogicalChannelReject

CloseLogicalChannel

CloseLogicalChannelAck

EndSessionCommand

RequestChannelClose

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved