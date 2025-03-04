With the H.323 Client Test Suite, you can proactively eliminate robustness flaws from your critical VoIP devices and infrastructure. This saves development and maintenance costs, produces more stable systems, and enhances your product and corporate image. The H.323 Client Test Suite is essential for anyone who develops VoIP implementations or depends on the robust functioning of VoIP services. H.323 is an umbrella recommendation from the ITU-T. It defines the protocols to provide audiovisual communication sessions on any packet network. It is a part of the H.32x series of protocols which also address communications over ISDN, PSTN or SS7. H.323 is commonly used in Voice over IP (VoIP, Internet Telephony, or IP Telephony) and IP-based videoconferencing.
Slow connect / Slow Start procedure
Fast connect / Fast Start procedure
H.245 Tunnelling
Gatekeeper registration and calls with a gatekeeper
Call Proceeding
Alerting
Connect
Release Complete
Facility
Gatekeeper Confirm
Registration Confirm
Admission Confirm
Disengage Confirm
Gatekeeper Reject
Registration Reject
Admission Reject
Disengage Reject
TerminalCapabilitySet
TerminalCapabilitySetAck
TerminalCapabilitySetReject
MasterSlaveDetermination
MasterSlaveDeterminationAck
MasterSlaveDeterminationReject
OpenLogicalChannel
OpenLogicalChannelAck
OpenLogicalChannelReject
CloseLogicalChannel
CloseLogicalChannelAck
EndSessionCommand
RequestChannelClose