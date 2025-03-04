Test Suite: H.323 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

With H.323 Server Test Suite, you can proactively eliminate robustness flaws from your critical VoIP devices and infrastructure. This saves development and maintenance costs, produces more stable systems, and enhances your product and corporate image. H.323 Server Test Suite is essential for anyone who develops VoIP implementations or depends on the robust functioning of VoIP services. H.323 is an umbrella recommendation from the ITU-T. It defines the protocols to provide audiovisual communication sessions on any packet network. It is a part of the H.32x series of protocols which also address communications over ISDN, PSTN or SS7. H.323 is commonly used in Voice over IP (VoIP, Internet Telephony, or IP Telephony) and IP-based videoconferencing.