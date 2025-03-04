Health Level Seven Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Health Level Seven Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Health Level Seven Messaging Standard (HL7) is a messaging standard for electronic data exchange in the clinical domain. It's the most widely implemented standard for healthcare in the world. This messaging standard allows the exchange of clinical data between systems. It is designed to support a central patient care system as well as a more distributed environment where data resides in departmental systems. Since the proper functioning of the healthcare applications is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of HL7 implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test HL7 server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
HL7 v2.3

Health Level Seven Messaging Standard version 2.3

HL7 v2.4-v2.6

Health Level Seven Messaging Standard version 2.4-2.6

Tool-specific information

HL7 version 2.3 messages
Notes
Specifications
Initial Message
Control/Query doc: #v2.3 / 2.25.3
HL7 Messaging Standard
ADT Messages
A01-ADT, A02-ADT
HL7 Messaging Standard
MFN and ORM Messages
M01-MFN, M02-MFN, M04-MFN, O01-ORM
HL7 Messaging Standard
Query Messages
Q01-QRY, QRY-Q05
HL7 Messaging Standard
Special Query Messages
QBP-Q40-QBP-Q13, QBP-Z77-QBP-Q13
HL7 Messaging Standard
Financial Management Messages
P01-BAR, P03-DFT
HL7 Messaging Standard
Fragmented/continuation Messages
any, ADT^A01 and QRY^Q01 are demonstrated in sample msg (hl7s-cf-adt-frag-msg.seq)
HL7 Messaging Standard
Content file Messages
Set of HL7 messages constructed from content files (any hl7s*.seq)
HL7 Messaging Standard

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP: HL7 messages
HL7 Messaging Standard v2.3-2.6
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
