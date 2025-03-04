Test Suite: Health Level Seven Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Health Level Seven Messaging Standard (HL7) is a messaging standard for electronic data exchange in the clinical domain. It's the most widely implemented standard for healthcare in the world. This messaging standard allows the exchange of clinical data between systems. It is designed to support a central patient care system as well as a more distributed environment where data resides in departmental systems. Since the proper functioning of the healthcare applications is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of HL7 implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test HL7 server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.