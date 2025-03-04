Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) is an application-level protocol for distributed, collaborative, hypermedia information systems. This test suite can be used to test HTTP Client implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.
Standard for Interchange of USENET Messages
Requirements for Internet Hosts - Application and Support
Relative Uniform Resource Locators
Hypertext Transfer Protocol -- HTTP/1.0
Hypertext Transfer Protocol -- HTTP/1.1
HTTP State Management Mechanism
Uniform Resource Identifiers (URI): Generic Syntax
Hypertext Transfer Protocol -- HTTP/1.1
HTTP Authentication: Basic and Digest Access Authentication
Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Version 2, Update 1
HTTP State Management Mechanism
Uniform Resource Identifier (URI): Generic Syntax
The Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface (GSS-API) Negotiation Mechanism
Internet Message Format
HTTP Cache-Control Extensions for Stale Content
Character Set and Language Encoding for Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) Header Field Parameters
Web Linking
Use of the Content-Disposition Header Field in the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Message Syntax and Routing
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Semantics and Content
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Conditional Requests
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Caching
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Range Requests
Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP/1.1): Authentication
HTTP Authentication-Info and Proxy-Authentication-Info Response Header Fields
HTTP Digest Access Authentication
The 'Basic' HTTP Authentication Scheme
The Web Socket protocol
NT LAN Manager (NTLM) Authentication Protocol Specification
Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) Protocol Extensions