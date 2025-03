Test Suite: HTTP2 Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

The HTTP/2 protocol is a new version of HTTP/1.1 and it contains major changes. For example, where HTTP/1.1 protocol was a textual protocol, HTTP/2 is a binary protocol. Additionally, HTTP/2 supports multiple concurrent streams over a single TCP stream, its headers are packed and it can be encoded with Huffman encoding. With these changes, faster response time between server and client can be achieved.