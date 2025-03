Test Suite: HTTP2 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Hypertext Transfer Protocol 2 (HTTP/2) is an application-level protocol for distributed collaborative hypermedia information systems. This test suite can be used to test HTTP/2 Server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. HTTP/2 is successor of HTTP. HTTP/2 has similar headers as HTTP/1.1, but headers have binary packing and values can be Huffman encoded. Biggest changes in HTTP/2 compared to HTTP/1.1 is that the protocol is binary instead of ASCII and supports multiple streams.