ICAP Message - REQMOD The ICAP server returns a modified version of the request, an HTTP response, or (if the client indicates it supports 204 responses) an indication that no modification is required.

ICAP Message - RESPMOD ICAP client sends an origin server's HTTP response to an ICAP server, and (if available) the original client request that caused that response. Similar to Request Modification method, the response from the ICAP server can be an adapted HTTP response, an error, or a 204 response code indicating that no adaptation is required.

ICAP Message - OPTIONS The OPTIONS method MUST be implemented by all ICAP servers. All other methods are optional and MAY be implemented. The ICAP "OPTIONS" method is used by the ICAP client to retrieve configuration information from the ICAP server. In this method, the ICAP client sends a request addressed to a specific ICAP resource and receives back a response with options that are specific to the service named by the URI. All OPTIONS requests MAY also return options that are global to the server (i.e., apply to all services).