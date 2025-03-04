C_SC_TA_1
Single command with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-104
C_DC_TA_1
Double command with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-104
C_RC_TA_1
Regulating step command with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-104
C_SE_TA_1
Set-point command with time tag CP56Time2a, normalized value
IEC 60870-5-104
C_SE_TB_1
Set-point command with time tag CP56Time2a, scaled value
IEC 60870-5-104
C_SE_TC_1
Set-point command with time tag CP56Time2a, short floating point number
IEC 60870-5-104
C_BO_TA_1
Bitstring of 32 bit with time tag CP56Timea2a
IEC 60870-5-104
C_TS_TA_1
Test command with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-104
F_SC_NB_1
Request archive file
IEC 60870-5-104
M_SP_NA_1
Single-point information
IEC 60870-5-101
M_SP_TA_1
Single-point information with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_DP_NA_1
Double-point information
IEC 60870-5-101
M_DP_TA_1
Double-point information with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ST_NA_1
Step position information
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ST_TA_1
Step position information with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_BO_NA_1
Bitstring of 32 bit
IEC 60870-5-101
M_BO_TA_1
Bitstring of 32 bit with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_NA_1
Measured value, normalized value
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TA_1
Measured value, normalized value with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_NB_1
Measured value, scaled value
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TB_1
Measured value, scaled value with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_NC_1
Measured value, short floating point number
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TC_1
Measured value, short floating point number with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_IT_NA_1
Integrated totals
IEC 60870-5-101
M_IT_TA_1
Integrated totals with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TA_1
Event of protection equipment with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TB_1
Packed start events of protection equipment with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TC_1
Packed output circuit information of protection equipment with time tag
IEC 60870-5-101
M_PS_NA_1
Packed single-point information with status change detection
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_ND_1
Measured value, normalized value without quality descriptor
IEC 60870-5-101
M_SP_TB_1
Single-point information with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_DP_TB_1
Double-point information with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ST_TB_1
Step position information with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_BO_TB_1
Bitstring of 32 bits with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TD_1
Measured value, normalized value with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TE_1
Measured value, scaled value with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_ME_TF_1
Measured value, short floating point number with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_IT_TB_1
Integrated totals with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TD_1
Event of protection equipment with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TE_1
Packed start events of protection equipment with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EP_TF_1
Packed output circuit information of protection equipment with time tag CP56Time2a
IEC 60870-5-101
C_SC_NA_1
Single command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_DC_NA_1
Double command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_RC_NA_1
Regulating step command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_SE_NA_1
Set point command, normalized value
IEC 60870-5-101
C_SE_NB_1
Set point command, scaled value
IEC 60870-5-101
C_SE_NC_1
Set point command, short floating point number
IEC 60870-5-101
C_BO_NA_1
Bitstring of 32 bits
IEC 60870-5-101
M_EI_NA_1
End of initialization
IEC 60870-5-101
C_IC_NA_1
Interrogation command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_CI_NA_1
Counter interrogation command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_RD_NA_1
Read command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_CS_NA_1
Clock synchronization command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_TS_NA_1
Test command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_RP_NA_1
Reset process command
IEC 60870-5-101
C_CD_NA_1
Delay acquisition command
IEC 60870-5-101
P_ME_NA_1
Parameter of measured value, normalized value
IEC 60870-5-101
P_ME_NB_1
Parameter of measured value, scaled value
IEC 60870-5-101
P_ME_NC_1
Parameter of measured value, short floating point number
IEC 60870-5-101
P_AC_NA_1
Parameter activation
IEC 60870-5-101
F_FR_NA_1
File ready
IEC 60870-5-101
F_SR_NA_1
Section ready
IEC 60870-5-101
F_SC_NA_1
Call directory, select file, call file, call section
IEC 60870-5-101
F_LS_NA_1
Last section, last segment
IEC 60870-5-101
F_AF_NA_1
Ack file, ack section
IEC 60870-5-101
F_SG_NA_1
Segment
IEC 60870-5-101
F_DR_TA_1
Directory
IEC 60870-5-101