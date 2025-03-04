Test Suite: IEC 60870-5-104 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

IEC 60870-5 defines a set of standards used for SCADA in electrical engineering and power system automation applications. IEC 60870-5-101 (IEC-101) is the standard for power system monitoring and control over serial connection. IEC 60870-5-104 (IEC-104) is an extension of IEC-101, which defines the use of IEC-101 data types on top of TCP/IP. The data types are basically the same as IEC-101, though some types are dropped (these are still tested by the test suite). IEC-104 also adds sequence numbering to control fields for network data synchronization. Defensics IEC-104 Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious IEC-104 master that sends anomalized messages to a tested IEC-104 substation, searching for any security-related robustness flaws, thus improving overall software quality and reliability. In addition to the premade test sequence, the test suite features an option for generating test sequence from a pcap file.