IGMP (Internet Group Management Protocol) is used by IPv4 systems to transmit multicast group membership information to routers. It may also be used for other IP multicast management functions. IGMP is an integral part of IPv4. It is present at least to some extent in almost all modern IP networking equipment. Since a well-functioning IP stack implementation is the cornerstone of any IP switch, router or host system, the robustness of the IP implementation is an all-important factor in the overall robustness of the device in question. As IGMP forms an integral part of the IP implementation, the IGMP message handling routines inside the IP stack should be verified and proven against protocol attacks.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC988
Host Extensions for IP Multicasting
RFC1054
Host Extensions for IP Multicasting
Obsoletes RFC: 988
RFC1112
Host Extensions for IP Multicasting
Obsoletes RFCs: 988,1054
RFC2236
Internet Group Management Protocol, Version 2
Updates RFC: 1112
RFC3376
Internet Group Management Protocol, Version 3
Obsoletes RFC: 2236
RFC3488
Router-port Group Management Protocol (RGMP)
RFC4286
Multicast Router Discovery
draft-ietf-idmr-traceroute-ipm
A "traceroute" facility for IP Multicast.
draft-hayashi-igap
Internet Group membership Authentication Protocol (IGAP)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
IGMPv1 Host Membership Query

RFC1112

IGMPv1 Host Membership Report

RFC1112

IGMPv2 General Membership Query

RFC2236

IGMPv2 Group Specific Membership Query

RFC2236

IGMPv2 Membership Report

RFC2236

IGMPv2 Leave Group

RFC2236

IGMPv3 General Membership Query

RFC3376

IGMPv3 Group Specific Membership Query

RFC3376

IGMPv3 Group and Source Specific Membership Query

RFC3376

IGMPv3 Membership Report

RFC3376

IGAP Membership Query

draft-hayashi-igap

IGAP Membership Report

draft-hayashi-igap

IGAP Leave Group

draft-hayashi-igap

RGMP Hello

RFC3488

RGMP Join

RFC3488

RGMP Leave

RFC3488

RGMP Bye

RFC3488

IGMP multicast traceroute Query

draft-ietf-idmr-traceroute-ipm

IGMP multicast traceroute Request

draft-ietf-idmr-traceroute-ipm

IGMP multicast traceroute Response

draft-ietf-idmr-traceroute-ipm

MRDISC Advertisement

RFC4286

MRDISC Termination

RFC4286

MRDISC Solicitation

RFC4286

IGMPv0 Create Group Request

RFC988

IGMPv0 Create Group Response

RFC988

IGMPv0 Join Group Request

RFC988

IGMPv0 Join Group Response

RFC988

IGMPv0 Leave Group Request

RFC988

IGMPv0 Leave Group Response

RFC988

IGMPv0 Confirm Group Request

RFC988

IGMPv0 Confirm Group Response

RFC988

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
