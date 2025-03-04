Test Suite: IGMP Test Suite

Direction: Server, Client

IGMP (Internet Group Management Protocol) is used by IPv4 systems to transmit multicast group membership information to routers. It may also be used for other IP multicast management functions. IGMP is an integral part of IPv4. It is present at least to some extent in almost all modern IP networking equipment. Since a well-functioning IP stack implementation is the cornerstone of any IP switch, router or host system, the robustness of the IP implementation is an all-important factor in the overall robustness of the device in question. As IGMP forms an integral part of the IP implementation, the IGMP message handling routines inside the IP stack should be verified and proven against protocol attacks.