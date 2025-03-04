Defensics Internet Key Exchange v2 Test Suite tests the robustness of IKEv2 Client implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.
Authentication Bypass
Certificate Validation
Information Leakage
Unexpected Data
Weak Cryptography
Initialize response
Authenticate response
Authenticate response (EAP Identity)
Authenticate response (EAP Challenge)
Authenticate response (EAP Success)
Rekeying Child SA request
Delete Child SA request/response
Delete IKE SA request/response
Delete First Child SA request/response
Create Child SA request/response