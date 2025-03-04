INAP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
INAP Test Suite
Direction:
Both

Intelligent Network Application Part (INAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) telecommunication protocol that provides the intelligent service logic control among various Functional Entities (FEs) in Intelligent Network (IN). The INAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious INAP Functional Entity (FE) which sends exceptional requests to the tested entity in IN.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
ITU Q.1248.2 (07/01)

Interface Recommendation for Intelligent Network Capability Set 4: SCF-SSF interface

ITU Q.1248.3 (07/01)

Interface Recommendation for Intelligent Network Capability Set 4: SCF-SRF interface

ITU Q.773 (06/97)

Transaction capabilities formats and encoding

ITU Q.713 (03/01)

Signalling connection control part formats and codes

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
INAP applyCharging argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP applyChargingReport argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP callInformationReport argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP callInformationRequest argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP connect argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP connectToResource argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP disconnectForwardConnection argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP establishTemporaryConnection argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP eventReportBCSM argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP furnishChargingInformation argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP initialDP argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP releaseCall argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP requestReportBCSMEvent argument

ITU Q.1248.2

INAP playAnnouncement argument

ITU Q.1248.3

INAP promptAndCollectUserInformation argument

ITU Q.1248.3

INAP promptAndCollectUserInformation result

ITU Q.1248.3

INAP specializedResourceReport argument

ITU Q.1248.3

M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved