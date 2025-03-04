Intelligent Network Application Part (INAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) telecommunication protocol that provides the intelligent service logic control among various Functional Entities (FEs) in Intelligent Network (IN). The INAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious INAP Functional Entity (FE) which sends exceptional requests to the tested entity in IN.
Interface Recommendation for Intelligent Network Capability Set 4: SCF-SSF interface
Interface Recommendation for Intelligent Network Capability Set 4: SCF-SRF interface
Transaction capabilities formats and encoding
Signalling connection control part formats and codes
Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)
