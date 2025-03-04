ISAKMP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
ISAKMP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

ISAKMP is a generic key management and security association creation protocol for use in TCP/IP networks. IKE is an implementation of ISAKMP used for IPSEC key management. This test suite can be used to test ISAKMP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2407

The Internet IP Security Domain of Interpretation for ISAKMP

RFC2408

Internet Security Association and Key Management Protocol

RFC2409

Internet Key Exchange

RFC2857

The Use of HMAC-RIPEMD-160-96 within ESP and AH

RFC3051

IP Payload Compression Using ITU-T V.44 Packet Method

RFC3526

More Modular Exponential Diffie-Hellman Groups for IKE

RFC3547

The Group Domain of Interpretation

RFC3554

On the Use of Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) with IPsec

RFC3566

The AES-XCBC-MAC-96 Algorithm and Its Use With IPsec

RFC3602

The AES-CBC Cipher Algorithm and Its Use with IPsec

RFC3686

Using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Counter Mode With IPsec Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP)

RFC3706

A Traffic-Based Method of Detecting Dead Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Peers

RFC3947

Negotiation of NAT Traversal in IKE

RFC4106

The Use of Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) in IPsec Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP)

RFC4196

The SEED Cipher Algorithm and Its Use with IPsec

RFC4304

Extended Sequence Number (ESN) Addendum to IPsec Domain of Interpretation (DOI) for Internet Security Association and Key Management Protocol (ISAKMP)

RFC4312

The Camellia Cipher Algorithm and Its Use With IPsec

RFC4359

The Use of RSA/SHA-1 Signatures within Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) and Authentication Header (AH)

RFC4705

GigaBeam High-Speed Radio Link Encryption

RFC4868

Using HMAC-SHA-256, HMAC-SHA-384, and HMAC-SHA-512 with IPsec

RFC5114

Additional Diffie-Hellman Groups for Use with IETF Standards

Draft-beaulieu-ike-xauth

Extended Authentication within IKE (XAUTH)

Draft-dukes-ike-mode-cfg

Configuration mode for IKE

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Exchange types specified in ISAKMP and IKE
MODE_CFG and DPD exchanges
Payloads specified in ISAKMP
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
