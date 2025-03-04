Defensics ISASecure Testing Solution Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Defensics ISASecure Testing Solution
Direction:
Not applicable

Defensics ISASecure testing solution is one recognized CRT tool by ISCI. It can be used by ISCI accredited labs (CB) during the CRT testing and System Robustness Testing (SRT) portions of the ISASecure EDSA and SSA certifications. Defensics ISASecure solution implements interface surface tests, basic robustness tests (Fuzzing tests) and load stress tests for protocols (Ethernet, ARP, UDP, IPv4, ICMPv4 and TCP). ISASecure control capability monitoring is also implemented in this solution and can be used to monitor device under test.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
EDSA-310

Requirements for embedded device robustness testing

SSA-310

Requirements for system robustness testing

EDSA-401

Testing the robustness of implementations of two common “Ethernet” protocols

EDSA-402

Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF ARP protocol over IPv4

EDSA-403

Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF IPv4 network protocol

EDSA-404

Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF ICMPv4 network protocol

EDSA-405

Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF UDP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6

EDSA-406

Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF TCP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6

Tool-specific information

Compatible certification
Version
Notes
ISASecure EDSA certification
3.0.0
Embedded Device Security Assurance (EDSA)
ISASecure SSA certification
3.0.0
System Security Assurance (SSA)
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm), Python, Golang, JavaScript
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
