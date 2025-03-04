Test Suite: Defensics ISASecure Testing Solution

Defensics ISASecure testing solution is one recognized CRT tool by ISCI. It can be used by ISCI accredited labs (CB) during the CRT testing and System Robustness Testing (SRT) portions of the ISASecure EDSA and SSA certifications. Defensics ISASecure solution implements interface surface tests, basic robustness tests (Fuzzing tests) and load stress tests for protocols (Ethernet, ARP, UDP, IPv4, ICMPv4 and TCP). ISASecure control capability monitoring is also implemented in this solution and can be used to monitor device under test.