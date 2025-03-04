Defensics ISASecure testing solution is one recognized CRT tool by ISCI. It can be used by ISCI accredited labs (CB) during the CRT testing and System Robustness Testing (SRT) portions of the ISASecure EDSA and SSA certifications. Defensics ISASecure solution implements interface surface tests, basic robustness tests (Fuzzing tests) and load stress tests for protocols (Ethernet, ARP, UDP, IPv4, ICMPv4 and TCP). ISASecure control capability monitoring is also implemented in this solution and can be used to monitor device under test.
Requirements for embedded device robustness testing
Requirements for system robustness testing
Testing the robustness of implementations of two common “Ethernet” protocols
Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF ARP protocol over IPv4
Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF IPv4 network protocol
Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF ICMPv4 network protocol
Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF UDP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6
Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF TCP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6