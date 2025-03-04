ISO10589:2002
Intermediate System to Intermediate System intra-domain routeing information exchange protocol for use in conjunction with the protocol for providing the connectionless-mode network service (ISO 8473)
ISIS specification Second edition
RFC1195
Use of OSI IS-IS for Routing in TCP
RFC2763
Dynamic Hostname Exchange Mechanism for IS-IS
RFC3358
Optional Checksums in Intermediate System to Intermediate System (IS-IS)
RFC3373
Three-Way Handshake for Intermediate System to Intermediate System (IS-IS) Point-to-Point Adjacencies
RFC5073
IGP Routing Protocol Extensions for Discovery of Traffic Engineering Node Capabilities
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5120
M-ISIS: Multi Topology (MT) Routing in Intermediate System to Intermediate Systems (IS-ISs)
RFC5130
A Policy Control Mechanism in IS-IS Using Administrative Tags
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5301
Dynamic Hostname Exchange Mechanism for IS-IS
RFC5303
Three-Way Handshake for IS-IS Point-to-Point Adjacencies
RFC5304
IS-IS Cryptographic Authentication
RFC5305
IS-IS Extensions for Traffic Engineering
Obsoletes RFC3784
RFC5307
IS-IS Extensions in Support of Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS)
RFC5308
Routing IPv6 with IS-IS
RFC5311
Simplified Extension of Link State PDU (LSP) Space for IS-IS
RFC5316
ISIS Extensions in Support of Inter-Autonomous System (AS) MPLS and GMPLS Traffic Engineering
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5330
A Link-Type sub-TLV to Convey the Number of Traffic Engineering Label Switched Paths Signalled with Zero Reserved Bandwidth across a Link
RFC6119
IPv6 Traffic Engineering in IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6165
Extensions to IS-IS for Layer-2 Systems
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6213
IS-IS BFD-Enabled TLV
RFC6232
Purge Originator Identification TLV for IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6329
IS-IS Extensions Supporting IEEE 802.1aq Shortest Path Bridging
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6823
Advertising Generic Information in IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7176
Transparent Interconnection of Lots of Links (TRILL) Use of IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7308
Extended Administrative Groups in MPLS Traffic Engineering (MPLS-TE)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7356
IS-IS Flooding Scope Link State PDUs (LSPs)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7602
IS-IS Extended Sequence Number TLV
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7794
IS-IS Prefix Attributes for Extended IPv4 and IPv6 Reachability
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7813
IS-IS Path Control and Reservation
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7981
IS-IS Extensions for Advertising Router Information
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8196
IS-IS Autoconfiguration
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8202
IS-IS Multi-Instance
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8401
Bit Index Explicit Replication (BIER) Support via IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8491
Signaling Maximum SID Depth (MSD) Using IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8500
IS-IS Routing with Reverse Metric
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8570
IS-IS Traffic Engineering (TE) Metric Extensions
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8667
IS-IS Extensions for Segment Routing
RFC8668
IS-IS Advertising Layer 2 Bundle Member Link Attributes in IS-IS
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8706
Restart Signaling for IS-IS
Obsoletes RFC3847
RFC8919
IS-IS Application-Specific Link Attributes
Supported in anomaly cases
draft-ietf-lsr-isis-srv6-extensions-18
IS-IS Extensions to Support Segment Routing over IPv6 Dataplane
Supported in anomaly cases
draft-ietf-lsr-flex-algo-19
IGP Flexible Algorithm
Supported in anomaly cases