Defensics ISUP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Defensics ISUP Test Suite
Direction:
Both

ISUP is the signalling system No. 7 protocol which provides the signalling functions required to support basic bearer services and supplementary services for voice and non-voice applications in an integrated services digital network. The ISUP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in ISUP protocol layer to the tested entity.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
ITU Q.763 (12/99)

Signalling System No. 7 - ISDN user part formats and codes.

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA).

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
ISUP Initial Address Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Subsequent Address Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Address Complete Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Call Progress Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Answer Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Connect Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Suspend Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Resume Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Continuity Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Continuity Check Request Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Pre-release Information Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Release Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Release Complete Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Blocking Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Blocking Acknowledgement Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Unblocking Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Unblocking Acknowledgement Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Reset Circuit Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Blocking Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Blocking Acknowledgement Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Unblocking Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Unblocking Acknowledgement Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Query Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Query Response Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Reset Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Circuit Group Reset Acknowledgement Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP Forward Transfer Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP User Part Test Message

ITU Q.763

ISUP User Part Available Message

ITU Q.763

M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved