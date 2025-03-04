L2TP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
L2TP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) is a protocol used for tunneling arbitrary payloads in an IP or UDP encapsulation. This test suite can be used to test L2TP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2661

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol "L2TP"

RFC3145

L2TP Disconnect Cause Information

RFC3301

Layer Two Tunnelling Protocol (L2TP): ATM access network extensions

RFC3308

Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Differentiated Services Extension

RFC3437

Layer-Two Tunneling Protocol Extensions for PPP Link Control Protocol Negotiation

RFC3573

Signaling of Modem-On-Hold status in Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC3817

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Active Discovery Relay for PPP over Ethernet (PPPoE)

RFC3931

Layer Two Tunneling Protocol - Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4045

Extensions to Support Efficient Carrying of Multicast Traffic in Layer-2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC4454

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) over Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4591

Frame Relay over Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4623

Pseudowire Emulation Edge-to-Edge (PWE3) Fragmentation and Reassembly

RFC4667

Layer 2 Virtual Private Network (L2VPN) Extensions for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC4720

Pseudowire Emulation Edge-to-Edge (PWE3) Frame Check Sequence Retention

RFC4951

Fail Over Extensions for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) "failover"

RFC5085

Pseudowire Virtual Circuit Connectivity Verification (VCCV): A Control Channel for Pseudowires

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Start-Control-Connection-Reply
RFC2661
L2TPv2 ACK
RFC2661
Stop-Control-Connection-Notification
RFC2661
Incoming-Call-Reply
RFC2661
L2TPv2 Data
RFC2661
Call-Disconnect-Notify
RFC2661
Outgoing-Call-Reply
RFC2661
Multicast-Session-Response
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-Establishment
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-Information
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-End-Notify
RFC4045
Start-Control-Connection-Reply
RFC3931
ACK
RFC3931
Stop-Control-Connection-Notification
RFC3931
Incoming-Call-Reply
RFC3931
L2TPv3 Data
RFC3931
Call-Disconnect-Notify
RFC3931
Outgoing-Call-Reply
RFC3931
Failover-Session-Query
RFC4951
Failover-Session-Response
RFC4951
Service-Relay-Reply
RFC3817
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
