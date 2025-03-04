L2TP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
L2TP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) is a protocol used for tunneling arbitrary payloads in an IP or UDP encapsulation. This test suite can be used to test L2TP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2661

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol "L2TP"

RFC3145

L2TP Disconnect Cause Information

RFC3301

Layer Two Tunnelling Protocol (L2TP): ATM access network extensions

RFC3308

Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Differentiated Services Extension

RFC3437

Layer-Two Tunneling Protocol Extensions for PPP Link Control Protocol Negotiation

RFC3573

Signaling of Modem-On-Hold status in Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC3817

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Active Discovery Relay for PPP over Ethernet (PPPoE)

RFC3931

Layer Two Tunneling Protocol - Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4045

Extensions to Support Efficient Carrying of Multicast Traffic in Layer-2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC4454

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) over Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4591

Frame Relay over Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Version 3 (L2TPv3)

RFC4623

Pseudowire Emulation Edge-to-Edge (PWE3) Fragmentation and Reassembly

RFC4667

Layer 2 Virtual Private Network (L2VPN) Extensions for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

RFC4720

Pseudowire Emulation Edge-to-Edge (PWE3) Frame Check Sequence Retention

RFC4951

Fail Over Extensions for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) "failover"

RFC5085

Pseudowire Virtual Circuit Connectivity Verification (VCCV): A Control Channel for Pseudowires

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Start-Control-Connection-Request (SCCRQ)
RFC3931
Start-Control-Connection-Reply (SCCRP)
RFC3931
Start-Control-Connection-Connected (SCCCN)
RFC3931
Stop-Control-Connection-Notification (StopCCN)
RFC3931
Hello (HELLO)
RFC3931
Explicit Acknowledgement (ACK)
RFC3931
Outgoing-Call-Request (OCRQ)
RFC3931
Outgoing-Call-Reply (OCRP)
RFC3931
Outgoing-Call-Connected (OCCN)
RFC3931
Incoming-Call-Request (ICRQ)
RFC3931
Incoming-Call-Reply (ICRP)
RFC3931
Incoming-Call-Connected (ICCN)
RFC3931
Call-Disconnect-Notify (CDN)
RFC3931
WAN-Error-Notify (WEN)
RFC3931
Set-Link-Info (SLI)
RFC3931
Modem Status (MDMST)
RFC3537
Service Relay Request Message (SRRQ)
RFC3817
Service Relay Reply Message (SRRP)
RFC3817
Multicast-Session-Request (MSRQ)
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-Response (MSRP)
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-Establishment (MSE)
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-Information (MSI)
RFC4045
Multicast-Session-End-Notify (MSEN)
RFC4045
Failover Session Query (FSQ)
RFC4951
Failover Session Response (FSR)
RFC4951
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
