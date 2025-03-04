LLDP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
LLDP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

LLDP (Link Layer Discovery Protocol) is a discovery protocol for stations and MAC connectivity. The protocol is transmitted over Ethernet MAC. This test suite can be used to test LLDP receiver implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
IEEE 802.1AB
IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Station and Media Access Control Connectivity Discovery
Version 2016
IEEE 802.1Q
IEEE 802.1Q Organizationally Specific Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) type, length, and value (TLV) information elements
IEEE 802.3 Clause 79
IEEE 802.3 Organizationally Specific Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) type, length, and value (TLV) information elements
TIA-1057
ANSI/TIA-1057 - 2006: Link Layer Discovery Protocol for Media Endpoint Devices

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
LLDP message
IEEE 802.1AB
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved