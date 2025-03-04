Integrity validation for incoming data.
IEEE 802.1AE-2006
Suite does not validate integrity of incoming MACsec messages.
Integrity validation for incoming data.
IEEE 802.1X-2010
Suite does not validate integrity of incoming MKA messages.
Authenticator or Key server role.
IEEE 802.1X-2010
This suite supports only client role for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol.
Background service for MKA.
IEEE 802.1X-2010
This suite doesn't support running MKA as a separate background service that persists over test cases while MACsec is used as a fuzz target.
Custom MKA Algorithm Agility parameter values.
IEEE 802.1X-2010
Only the default value is supported.
Multiple MKA peer ACK.
IEEE 802.1X-2010
Suite doesn't support sending individual ACK messages to Network peers other than the system under test (SUT).
Alert Standard Format (ASF) Specification.
DSP0136
Mentioned only in IEEE 802.1X-2010, but not relevant to MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol.
Authentication methods other than EAP-TLS and EAP-MD5.
rfc3748
Port-based authentication.
Full list of EAP-TLS features.
rfc5216
This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or all of the cipher suites, extensions, or additional features addressed in this specification.
TLS 1.0
rfc2246
This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or the full list of cipher suites, extensions or additional features referred in this specification.
TLS 1.1
rfc4346
This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or all of the cipher suites, extensions, or additional features addressed in this specification.
TLS 1.2
rfc5246
This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or the full list of cipher suites, extensions or additional features referred in this specification.
Model based fuzzing for ARP.
rfc826
ARP is only used for default minimal sample payload under Ethernet protocol. Suite does not support any other ARP features or fuzzing ARP protocol.