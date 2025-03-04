Integrity validation for incoming data. IEEE 802.1AE-2006 Suite does not validate integrity of incoming MACsec messages.

Integrity validation for incoming data. IEEE 802.1X-2010 Suite does not validate integrity of incoming MKA messages.

Authenticator or Key server role. IEEE 802.1X-2010 This suite supports only client role for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol.

Background service for MKA. IEEE 802.1X-2010 This suite doesn't support running MKA as a separate background service that persists over test cases while MACsec is used as a fuzz target.

Custom MKA Algorithm Agility parameter values. IEEE 802.1X-2010 Only the default value is supported.

Multiple MKA peer ACK. IEEE 802.1X-2010 Suite doesn't support sending individual ACK messages to Network peers other than the system under test (SUT).

Alert Standard Format (ASF) Specification. DSP0136 Mentioned only in IEEE 802.1X-2010, but not relevant to MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol.

Authentication methods other than EAP-TLS and EAP-MD5. rfc3748 Port-based authentication.

Full list of EAP-TLS features. rfc5216 This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or all of the cipher suites, extensions, or additional features addressed in this specification.

TLS 1.0 rfc2246 This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or the full list of cipher suites, extensions or additional features referred in this specification.

TLS 1.1 rfc4346 This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or all of the cipher suites, extensions, or additional features addressed in this specification.

TLS 1.2 rfc5246 This TLS feature is only partially supported, in order to pass the port-based authentication required for the MACsec Key Agreement (MKA) protocol. This suite doesn't support TLS protocol fuzzing or the full list of cipher suites, extensions or additional features referred in this specification.