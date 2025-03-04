Mobile Application Part (MAP) is an SS7 protocol that provides an application layer for various nodes in GSM, UMTS and GPRS core networks. The MAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious core network node which sends exceptional requests to the tested entity.
Test suite acts as an MSC and delivers test cases to an HLR.
Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to an MSC.
Test suite acts as a VLR and delivers test cases to an HLR.
Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to a VLR.
Test suite acts as an SGSN and delivers test cases to an HLR.
Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to an SGSN.
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
TS 29.002
RFC4666
RFC4666
RFC4666
RFC4666
RFC4666