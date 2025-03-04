MAP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MAP Test Suite
Direction:
Both

Mobile Application Part (MAP) is an SS7 protocol that provides an application layer for various nodes in GSM, UMTS and GPRS core networks. The MAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious core network node which sends exceptional requests to the tested entity.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
3GPP TS 29.002 up to v15.4.0
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Mobile Application Part (MAP) specification
ITU Q.773 (06/97)
Transaction capabilities formats and encoding
ITU Q.713 (03/01)
Signalling connection control part formats and codes
RFC4666
Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

Tool-specific information

Tested interfaces
Notes
C-interface (MSC-HLR)

Test suite acts as an MSC and delivers test cases to an HLR.

C-interface (HLR-MSC)

Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to an MSC.

D-interface (VLR-HLR)

Test suite acts as a VLR and delivers test cases to an HLR.

D-interface (HLR-VLR)

Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to a VLR.

Gr-interface (SGSN-HLR)

Test suite acts as an SGSN and delivers test cases to an HLR.

Gr-interface (HLR-SGSN)

Test suite acts as an HLR and delivers test cases to an SGSN.

Tested messages
Notes
MAP sendAuthenticationInfo argument

TS 29.002

MAP sendAuthenticationInfo result

TS 29.002

MAP updateLocation argument

TS 29.002

MAP updateLocation result

TS 29.002

MAP insertSubscriberData argument

TS 29.002

MAP insertSubscriberData result

TS 29.002

MAP updateGprsLocation argument

TS 29.002

MAP updateGprsLocation result

TS 29.002

MAP sendRoutingInfo argument

TS 29.002

MAP sendRoutingInfo result

TS 29.002

MAP provideRoamingNumber argument

TS 29.002

MAP provideRoamingNumber result

TS 29.002

MAP sendRoutingInfoForSM argument

TS 29.002

MAP sendRoutingInfoForSM result

TS 29.002

MAP purgeMS argument

TS 29.002

MAP purgeMS result

TS 29.002

M3UA ASPUP

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved