MGCP Server Test Suite
Server

The Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP) is a signaling and call control communications protocol used in voice over IP (VoIP) telecommunication systems. It implements the media gateway control protocol architecture for controlling media gateways on Internet Protocol (IP) networks connected to the public switched telephone network (PSTN). MGCP is a master/slave protocol that allows a call control device such as a Call Agent to take control of a specific port on a media gateway. In MGCP context media gateway controller is referred to as call agent. This has the advantage of centralized gateway administration and provides for largely scalable IP Telephony solutions. The distributed system is composed of a call agent, at least one media gateway (MG) that performs the conversion of media signals between circuits and packets switched networks, and at least one signaling gateway (SG) when connected to the PSTN. With this protocol, a CallManager knows and controls the state of each individual port on the gateway. It allows complete control of the dial plan from CallManager, and gives CallManager per-port control of connections to the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and so forth. This is implemented with the use of a series of plain-text commands sent over User Datagram Protocol (UDP) port 2427 between the CallManager and the gateway. MGCP is used widely in the modern Internet. Since the proper functioning of the MGCP protocol is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of MGCP implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test MGCP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC3435
Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP) Version 1.0
Obsoletes RFC2705
RFC3624
The Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP) Bulk Audit Package
RFC3660
Basic Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP) Packages
Updates RFC2705

Tool-specific information

Tested MGCP commands
Notes
Specifications
EndpointConfiguration (EPCF)
RFC3435
CreateConnection (CRCX)
RFC3435
ModifyConnection (MDCX)
RFC3435
DeleteConnection (DLCX)
RFC3435
NotificationRequest (RQNT)
RFC3435
Notify (NTFY)
RFC3435
AuditEndpoint (AUEP)
RFC3435
AuditConnection (AUCX)
RFC3435
RestartInProgress (RSIP)
RFC3435
Message (MESG)
Base Package
RFC3435
Generic Media Package (G)
RFC3660
DTMF package (D)
RFC3660
Trunk package (T)
RFC3660
Line package (L)
RFC3660
Handset package (H)
RFC3660
Supplementary Services package (SST)
RFC3660
Digit Map Extension (DM1)
RFC3660
Signal List package (SL)
RFC3660
Media Format package (FM)
RFC3660
RTP package (R)
RFC3660
Resource Reservation package (RES)
RFC3660
Announcement Server package (A)
RFC3660
Script package (Script)
RFC3660

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over UDP: MGCP commands
RFC3435
Transport over UDP: Bulk Audit Package
RFC3624
Transport over UDP: Basic MGCP Packages
RFC3660
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
