Test Suite: MMTP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The MPEG Media Transport (MMT) specified as ISO/IEC 23008-1 (MPEG-H Part 1), is a digital container standard developed by Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG). MMT protocol is used for the transport and delivery of coded media data for multimedia services over heterogeneous packet-switched networks including internet protocol (IP) networks and digital broadcasting networks. The MPEG Media Transport Protocol (MMTP) Server Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing the robustness of vehicle electronic control units (ECU) or other MMTP clients by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed data. These anomalies can reveal bugs and other unintended behavior in tested implementations. Discovered faults can then be analyzed and remedied by the developers.