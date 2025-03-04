MMTP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MMTP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The MPEG Media Transport (MMT) specified as ISO/IEC 23008-1 (MPEG-H Part 1), is a digital container standard developed by Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG). MMT protocol is used for the transport and delivery of coded media data for multimedia services over heterogeneous packet-switched networks including internet protocol (IP) networks and digital broadcasting networks. The MPEG Media Transport Protocol (MMTP) Server Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing the robustness of vehicle electronic control units (ECU) or other MMTP clients by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed data. These anomalies can reveal bugs and other unintended behavior in tested implementations. Discovered faults can then be analyzed and remedied by the developers.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
ISO/IEC 23008-1
Part 1: MPEG media transport (MMT)

Tool-specific information

MMTP Packet messages
ISO/IEC 23008-1
MPU with header and payload
MMTP Signaling consumption of Packages
ISO/IEC 23008-1
PA, MPI, MPT, CRI, DCI, SSWR, LS and LR messges
MMTP Signaling delivery of Packages
ISO/IEC 23008-1
HRBM, MC, AC, AF, RQF, MANF, LDC, HRBMR, ADC messages

Supported features
Specifications
Notes
IP/UDP Transport
ISO/IEC 23008-1
Delivery of Packages on IP/UDP
Signalling function of MMT
ISO/IEC 23008-1
Communication of signalling information nec. for delivery and consumption of Packages

Unsupported features
Specifications
Notes
Header compression
ISO/IEC 23008-1
Package delivery with reduced sized headers
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
