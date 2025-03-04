MODBUS PLC Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MODBUS PLC Test Suite
Direction:
Server

MODBUS is an application layer messaging protocol, positioned at level 7 of the OSI model, that provides client/server communication between devices connected on different types of buses or networks. MODBUS is a request/reply protocol and offers services specified by function codes. MODBUS function codes are elements of MODBUS request/reply PDUs. MODBUS TCP is an encapsulation method for MODBUS that provides support and transfer for most MODBUS functionalities.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
MODBUS

MODBUS APPLICATION PROTOCOL SPECIFICATION v1.1b

MODBUS TCP/IP

Modbus Messaging Implementation Guide v1.0b

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Read Coils
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Discrete Inputs
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Holding Registers
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Input Registers
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Write Single Coil
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Write Single Register
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Write Multiple Registers
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Write Multiple Coils
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read File Record
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Write File Record
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Mask Write Register
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Write Multiple Registers
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Fifo Queue
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Read Device Identification
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
CANopen General Reference Request and Response PDU
No valid-case data or tests exist, only modeled.
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b

Unsupported protocol features
Notes
Specifications
Serial Line control codes
In MODBUS Application Protocol definition there is defined serial line control codes that are not defined to work over MODBUS TCP, so these aren't included in the implementation
Modbus Application Protocol v1.1b
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved