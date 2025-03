Test Suite: MPEG2 Transport Stream Test Suite

Direction: Not applicable

ISO/IEC 13818-1 MPEG2 Transport Stream (MPEG2-TS) is a packet-based media container format for transmitting video, audio and program data in digital video broadcasting (DVB), or other environment where loss of data is likely. This test suite is meant for assessing the robustness and reliability of systems capable of decoding and processing MPEG2-TS, video such as H.264, audio such as AC-3, and other program specific information. The test suite is designed to operate with a file system interface. It is not capable of parsing or broadcasting MPEG2-TS in real time.