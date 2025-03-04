MPEG4 Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MPEG4 Test Suite
Direction:
Not applicable

MPEG4 defines a general structure for time-based multimedia files such as video and audio. MPEG4 test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations using MPEG4 based formats such as mp4, m4a, m4v, 3gp and 3g2. The suite also supports mov files. The MPEG4 suite only models the metadata of the files, not the actual stream data. The stream data inside media data box (mdat) is only anomalized through the sample-based mutation fuzzing.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
ISO/IEC 14496-1:2010

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 1: Systems

ISO/IEC 14496-1:2010/Amd.1:2010

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 1: Systems - Amendment 1

ISO/IEC 14496-1:2010/Amd.2:2014

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 1: Systems - Amendment 2

ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 12: ISO base media file format

ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015/Amd.1:2017

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 12: ISO base media file format - Amendment 1

ISO/IEC 14496-12:2015/Amd.2:2018

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 12: ISO base media file format - Amendment 2

ISO/IEC 14496-14:2018

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 14: MP4 file format

ISO/IEC 14496-15:2019

Information technology - Coding of audio-visual objects - Part 15: Carriage of network abstraction layer (NAL) unit structured video in the ISO base media file format

QTFF 2011-07-13

QuickTime File Format Specification

3GPP TS 26.142 V10.0.0 2011-03

Dynamic and Interactive Multimedia Scenes (DIMS)

3GPP TS 26.245 V10.0.0 2011-03

Timed text format

3GPP TS 26.244 V10.2.0 2011-11

3GPP file format (3GP)

3GPP TS 26.234 V11.0.0 2012-03

Protocols and codecs

3GPP2 C.S0050-B v1.0

3GPP2 File Formats for Multimedia Services

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
