Test Suite: MPEG4 Test Suite

MPEG4 defines a general structure for time-based multimedia files such as video and audio. MPEG4 test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations using MPEG4 based formats such as mp4, m4a, m4v, 3gp and 3g2. The suite also supports mov files. The MPEG4 suite only models the metadata of the files, not the actual stream data. The stream data inside media data box (mdat) is only anomalized through the sample-based mutation fuzzing.