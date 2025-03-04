RFC3032
MPLS Label Stack Encoding
RFC4385
Pseudowire Edge-to-Edge (PWE3) Control Word for Use over an MPLS PSN
RFC5586
MPLS Generic Associated Channel
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4023
Encapsulating MPLS in IP or Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)
RFC3429
Assignment of the 'OAM Alert Label' for Multiprotocol Label Switching Architecture (MPLS) Operation and Maintenance (OAM) Functions
RFC4618
Encapsulation Methods for Transport of PPP/High-Level Data Link Control (HDLC) Over MPLS Networks
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5880
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5885
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection for the Pseudowire Virtual Circuit Connectivity Verification (VCCV)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6375
Packet Loss and Delay Measurement for MPLS Networks
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6378
MPLS Transport Profile (MPLS-TP) Linear Protection
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6435
MPLS Transport Profile Lock Instruct and Loopback Functions
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6478
Pseudowire Status for Static Pseudowires
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC6427
MPLS Fault Management Operations, Administration, and Maintenance (OAM)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5462
Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Label Stack Entry: "EXP" Field Renamed to "Traffic Class" Field
RFC4905
Encapsulation Methods for Transport of Layer 2 Frames over MPLS Networks
RFC4906
Transport of Layer 2 Frames Over MPLS
RFC5085
Pseudowire Virtual Circuit Connectivity Verification (VCCV): A Control Channel for Pseudowires
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7274
Allocating and Retiring Special-Purpose MPLS Labels
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC791
Internet Protocol (tests for IPv4 datagram carried over MPLS encapsulation)