MQTT Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MQTT Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

MQTT is a Client Server publish/subscribe messaging transport protocol. It is lightweight, open, simple, and designed to be easy to implement. These characteristics make it ideal for use in many situations, including constrained environments such as for communication in Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) contexts where a small code footprint is required and/or network bandwidth is at a premium. MQTT Client Test Suite is designed to act as a malicious MQTT Server. It can be used to test MQTT clients to find security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite contains test cases for testing MQTT protocol specific operations. Additionally, the test suite can be configured to test MQTT application layer specific payload which goes over the MQTT protocol.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
5.0
MQTT Version 5.0
3.1.1
MQTT Version 3.1.1

Tool-specific information

Tested messages (for each protocol version in its own sequence)

CONNACK

PUBLISH

PUBACK

PUBREC

PUBCOMP

PUBREL

SUBACK

UNSUBACK

PINGRESP

MQTT Payload Content Fuzzing

MQTT External Payload Relay

Not supported protocol features

MQTT over websocket

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved