MQTT Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MQTT Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

MQTT is a Client Server publish/subscribe messaging transport protocol. It is lightweight, open, simple, and designed to be easy to implement. These characteristics make it ideal for use in many situations, including constrained environments such as for communication in Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) contexts where a small code footprint is required and/or network bandwidth is at a premium. MQTT Server Test Suite is designed to act as a malicious MQTT Client. It can be used to test MQTT servers (brokers) and clients to find security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite contains test cases for testing MQTT protocol specific operations. Additionally, the test suite can be configured to test MQTT application layer specific payload which goes over the MQTT protocol.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
5.0
MQTT Version 5.0
3.1.1
MQTT Version 3.1.1

Tool-specific information

Tested messages

CONNECT

PUBLISH

PUBACK

PUBREC

PUBCOMP

SUBSCRIBE

UNSUBSCRIBE

PINGREQ

DISCONNECT

AUTH

MQTT Payload Fuzzing

Not supported protocol features

MQTT over websocket

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
