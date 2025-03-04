MTP3 Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
MTP3 Test Suite
Direction:
Both

Message Transfer Part Level 3 (MTP3) is an SS7 protocol that resides at layer 3 of the OSI model and performs the SS7 protocol's network functions. Message Transfer Part 2 - User Adaptation Layer (M2UA) provides an SCTP adaptation layer for the seamless backhaul of MTP Level 2 user messages and service interface across an IP network. Message Transfer Part 2 - User Peer-to-Peer Adaptation Layer (M2PA) provides an SCTP adaptation layer for providing an SS7 MTP signaling link over an IP network. The MTP3 Test Suite is designed to act as a malicious signalling point node, which sends exceptional M2UA, M2PA, MTP3 or their combination messages to the tested entity.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
ITU Q.704 (07/96)

Specifications of Signalling System No. 7 - Message transfer part

ITU Q.707 (11/88)

Specifications of Signalling System No. 7 - Testing and maintenance

RFC3331

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 2 (MTP2) - User Adaptation Layer

RFC4165

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 2 (MTP2) - User Peer-to-Peer Adaptation Layer (M2PA)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
MTP3 SLTM Message

ITU Q.707

MTP3 SLTA Message

ITU Q.707

MTP3 User Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 COO Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 COA Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 ECO Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 ECA Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 CBD Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 CBA Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LIN Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LIA Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LID Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LUN Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LUA Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LFU Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LLT Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 LRT Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 UPU Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 RST Message

ITU Q.704

MTP3 TFA Message

ITU Q.704

M2UA ASPUP Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPDN Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPDN ACK Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPAC Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPIA Message

RFC3331

M2UA ASPIA ACK Message

RFC3331

M2UA NTFY Message

RFC3331

M2UA Establish Request Message

RFC3331

M2UA Establish Confirm Message

RFC3331

M2UA Release Request Message

RFC3331

M2UA Release Confirm Message

RFC3331

M2UA REG REQ Message

RFC3331

M2UA REG RSP Message

RFC3331

M2UA DEREG REQ Message

RFC3331

M2UA DEREG RSP Message

RFC3331

M2PA Link Status Out of Service Message

RFC4165

M2PA Link Status Alignment Message

RFC4165

M2PA Link Status Proving message

RFC4165

M2PA Link Status Ready Message

RFC4165

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
