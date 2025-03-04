Test Suite: MTP3 Test Suite

Direction: Both

Message Transfer Part Level 3 (MTP3) is an SS7 protocol that resides at layer 3 of the OSI model and performs the SS7 protocol's network functions. Message Transfer Part 2 - User Adaptation Layer (M2UA) provides an SCTP adaptation layer for the seamless backhaul of MTP Level 2 user messages and service interface across an IP network. Message Transfer Part 2 - User Peer-to-Peer Adaptation Layer (M2PA) provides an SCTP adaptation layer for providing an SS7 MTP signaling link over an IP network. The MTP3 Test Suite is designed to act as a malicious signalling point node, which sends exceptional M2UA, M2PA, MTP3 or their combination messages to the tested entity.