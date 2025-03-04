Test Suite: NETCONF Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF) is a network management protocol which provides mechanisms to install, manipulate, and delete the configuration of network devices. Its operations are realized on top of a simple remote procedure call (RPC) layer. The NETCONF protocol uses an Extensible Markup Language (XML) based data encoding for the configuration data as well as the protocol messages. The protocol messages are exchanged on top of SSH. NETCONF test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of NETCONF parsers. Reliability and security of the NETCONF parser used in a system is critical for the overall system reliability and security.