NETCONF Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
NETCONF Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF) is a network management protocol which provides mechanisms to install, manipulate, and delete the configuration of network devices. Its operations are realized on top of a simple remote procedure call (RPC) layer. The NETCONF protocol uses an Extensible Markup Language (XML) based data encoding for the configuration data as well as the protocol messages. The protocol messages are exchanged on top of SSH. NETCONF test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of NETCONF parsers. Reliability and security of the NETCONF parser used in a system is critical for the overall system reliability and security.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-xml/
Extensible Markup Language (XML) 1.0 (Fifth Edition)
http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-0/
XML Schema Part 0: Primer Second Edition
http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-1/
XML Schema Part 1: Structures Second Edition
http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-2/
XML Schema Part 2: Datatypes Second Edition
RFC4741
NETCONF Configuration Protocol
RFC4742
Using the NETCONF Configuration Protocol over Secure SHell (SSH)
RFC5277
NETCONF Event Notifications
RFC5717
Partial Lock Remote Procedure Call (RPC) for NETCONF
RFC6022
YANG Module for NETCONF Monitoring
RFC6241
Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF)
Obsoletes RFC 4741
RFC6242
Using the NETCONF Protocol over Secure Shell (SSH)
Chunked Framing Mechanism not supported; Obsoletes RFC 4742
RFC6243
With-defaults Capability for NETCONF
RFC6470
Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF) Base Notifications
RFC6536
Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF) Access Control Model
RFC6991
Common YANG Data Types
Obsoletes RFC 6021
RFC7589
Using the NETCONF Protocol over Transport Layer Security (TLS) with Mutual X.509 Authentication
Obsoletes RFC 5539

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Hello
RFC4741, RFC6241
Close session
RFC4741, RFC6241
Get
RFC4741, RFC6241
Get config
RFC4741, RFC6241
Edit config
RFC4741, RFC6241
Delete config
RFC4741, RFC6241
Copy config
RFC4741, RFC6241
Lock
RFC4741, RFC6241
Unlock
RFC4741, RFC6241
Partial lock
RFC5717
Partial unlock
RFC5717
Kill session
RFC4741, RFC6241
Validate
RFC4741, RFC6241
Commit
RFC4741, RFC6241
Cancel commit
RFC6241
Discard changes
RFC4741, RFC6241
Create subscription
RFC5277
Get schemas
RFC6022
Get schema
RFC6022
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
