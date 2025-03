Test Suite: NFSv4 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Network File System version 4 (NFSv4) is a distributed file system protocol. It, along with earlier versions 2 and 3, is used widely in the modern Internet. Since the proper functioning of the NFSv4 protocol is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of NFSv4 implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test NFSv4 server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.