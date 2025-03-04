OCSP Server

The Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) is a protocol for determining the status of a digital certificate without requiring Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs. The revocation check is by an online protocol is timely and does not require fetching large lists of revoked certificate on the client side. This test suite can be used to test OCSP Responder implementations.
X.509 Internet Public Key Infrastructure Online Certificate Status Protocol - OCSP
