OCSP Server Data Sheet
Test Suite:
OCSP Server
Direction:
Server

The Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) is a protocol for determining the status of a digital certificate without requiring Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs. The revocation check is by an online protocol is timely and does not require fetching large lists of revoked certificate on the client side. This test suite can be used to test OCSP Responder implementations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2560

X.509 Internet Public Key Infrastructure Online Certificate Status Protocol - OCSP

RFC5019

X.509 Internet Public Key Infrastructure Online Certificate Status Protocol - OCSP

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
OCSP Request in HTTP POST
RFC2560
OCSP Request in HTTP GET
RFC2560
Lightweight OCSP protile
RFC5019
New ASN.1 Modules for the Public Key Infrastructure Using X.509 (PKIX)
RFC5912
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
