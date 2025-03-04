Test Suite: Ogg Test Suite

Ogg is a free, open container format maintained by the Xiph.Org Foundation. The format is used for encapsulating digital audio and video. The most commonly used codecs are Vorbis audio and Theora video. Ogg test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations capable of parsing the Ogg containers. The Ogg test suite focuses on the container format, modeling it thoroughly, but also introduces generic sample-based mutation anomalies for the codec data inside the container. There is also model-based fuzzing in place for common codec identification and comment headers.