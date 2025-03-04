Ogg Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Ogg Test Suite
Direction:
Not applicable

Ogg is a free, open container format maintained by the Xiph.Org Foundation. The format is used for encapsulating digital audio and video. The most commonly used codecs are Vorbis audio and Theora video. Ogg test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations capable of parsing the Ogg containers. The Ogg test suite focuses on the container format, modeling it thoroughly, but also introduces generic sample-based mutation anomalies for the codec data inside the container. There is also model-based fuzzing in place for common codec identification and comment headers.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC3533

The Ogg Encapsulation Format Version 0

RFC5334

Ogg Media Types

draft-ietf-codec-oggopus-00

Ogg Encapsulation for the Opus Audio Codec

Vorbis codec specification, February 3, 2012

Vorbis I specification

Theora codec specification, March 16, 2011

Theora Specification

Speex codec specification, December 8, 2007

The Speex Codec Manual Version 1.2 Beta 3

FLAC codec specification

Ogg FLAC Mapping

Tool-specific information

Tested Ogg features
Model support
Notes
Ogg container
Full
Vorbis
Partial
Identification and comment headers supported. The rest is left for mutation fuzzing
Theora
Partial
Identification and comment headers supported. The rest is left for mutation fuzzing
Opus
Partial
Identification and comment headers supported. The rest is left for mutation fuzzing
Speex
Partial
Identification headers supported. The rest is left for mutation fuzzing
FLAC
Partial
Identification headers supported. The rest is left for mutation fuzzing
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
